'Bharat Jodo Yatra' not for political gain, says Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 8

Congress former president Rahul Gandhi made it clear that “Bharat Jodo Yatra” was not for political gain, but was a “tapasya” which was started against hate, fear and division of society as well as against unemployment and inflation.

“The voice of people is being suppressed, while fear is being spread and the country is being divided on caste and religion during the BJP regime,” said Rahul interacting with mediapersons at a camp in Samanabahu village on the border of Karnal and Kurukshetra districts.

“I can’t comment now on whether this will help us politically, but this yatra is meant for awareness and wants to symbolise three things: unite the country, stand up against fear and check the spread of hatred. The yatra wants to talk about the economic inequality in the country,” he said.

He claimed that the Congress would form the government in Haryana, and it would be pro-common people and farmers. On being asked whether the Congress would implement the suggestion of the Swaminathan report on the MSP if voted to power, he said this needed to be discussed, but if it got mentioned in the party’s manifesto, it would be implemented.

About the roadmap, he said the foundation of the small and medium industries would be protected and these would be transformed using technology to create jobs. Our country needed to uplift its skills to become a developed country in reality,” he said.

#Congress #inflation #rahul gandhi #Unemployment