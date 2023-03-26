YC activists block Delhi-Jaipur highway

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 25

Youth Congress (YC) workers blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway for a few minutes today during a protest against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament.

The protest, which was led by state chief Divyanshu Budhiraja, was held near the Kherki Daula toll plaza here today noon. The protesters burnt tyres on the road to block the highway and raised slogans against the BJP.

After getting information about the protest, the Gurugram police reached the spot and asked the protesters to vacate the highway. When they refused to comply with the orders, the police used mild force and chased them away. The police arresteda protester, Vikas Parmar of Rohtak. He was later released on police bail.

“The Centre has disqualified Rahul from Parliament to suppress the voice of the Opposition. The Congress will protest on the streets against the dictatorial behaviour of the BJP,” Budhiraja said.

Other present on the occasion included state in-charge Shivi Chauhan, Satyawan, Manju Tongad, Anshu Sharma, Yogesh Yadav and Manish Khatana.

On the complaint of ASI Yogender Kumar, an FIR has been registered against the protesters under Sections 147, 283 and 341 of the IPC.