Year on, JJP MLAs fail to appear before Privileges Committee of Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, March 13

Jannayak Janta Party MLAs Anoop Dhanak and Jogi Ram Sihag have repeatedly failed to appear before the Committee of Privileges of Haryana Vidhan Sabha in a case related to INLD MLA Abhay Chautala making corruption allegations against former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and calling him a “thief”.

Interestingly, Dhanak was a minister in the Khattar government along with Dushyant. It has been over a year now that both MLAs have skipped hearings .

Narender Gupta, chairman, Committee of Privileges, told the House today they had “requested on many occasions to MLAs Jogi Ram and Anoop Dhanak to appear before the Committee for their oral evidence”. “However, they have not appeared before the Committee till now,” he said.

As the Committee in its meeting on March 13 decided to give the MLAs another opportunity, the chairman requested the House that the time for making the final report be extended up to the first sitting of the next session.

Both Dhanak and Sihag had given a notice of breach of privileges that on February 21, 2023, while speaking during the zero hour, Abhay Chautala “brought certain wrong and misleading facts regarding the land acquired near/for the purpose of Hisar airport”.

They had pointed out that the then Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had clarified the position but Abhay Chautala remained “adamant” “to assert and brought certain wrong facts to mislead the House”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abhay Singh Chautala