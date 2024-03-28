Yellow alert in state till March 31 worries farmers

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 27

The possibility of a change in weather conditions has alerted the farmers who are busy harvesting the mustard and wheat crops in the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert in various parts of the state till March 31. The alert was issued for six districts for Wednesday, and the northern districts till March 31. The IMD stated that there is a possibility of thunderstorms coupled with dusty winds in some parts of the state due to the western disturbances for the next 4-5 days.

The overcast skies have also added to the concerns of the farmers. “The farmers are ready to harvest and sell the produce at mandis as the government procurement has started. But the showers can increase the moisture content in the yield beyond the government specifications,” said a farmer, Raman Singh of Kirtan village.

The HAU has predicted that weather conditions will change until March 29. There is a possibility of an increase in the average night temperature and decrease in the average daytime temperature, and also possibility of thunderstorms at isolated places, it stated.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar