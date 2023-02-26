Yellow rust case reported in Kurukshetra village

Kurukshetra, February 25
Yellow rust has been reported in wheat crop at Budha village in the Ladwa block of Kurukshetra district.
Fungal disease
Yellow rust is a fungal disease which manifests as powdery yellow stripes on leaves. These stripes hinder photosynthesis, make the grain shrivel and stop the growth of the plant
Anil Kumar, Assistant Plant Protection Officer, Kurukshetra, said, “Yellow rust has been detected in half-acre crop of a farmer in Budha village and farmers have been advised to keep a close watch on their crops. The variety in which the disease has been detected is not known as the farmer had procured the variety from some other country.”
The occurrence of the disease can be confirmed if yellow colour appears on fingers or on a white cloth after rubbing the infected leaves. The farmers have been advised to keep a close watch on their crops and approach the department in case of any doubt.
The official said, “The disease spreads very quickly so regular monitoring and timely prevention can effectively curb the menace. The farmers are advised to consult experts for the confirmation of yellow rust and should spray a solution of propiconazole 25 per cent EC to control its spread.”
