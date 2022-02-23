Yellow rust scare: Jandhera farmers told to be vigilant

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 22

With the detection of yellow rust in an acre of wheat crop in Jandhera village of the Ladwa block in Kurukshetra, the Agriculture Department has cautioned the farmers to remain vigilant and monitor their crops as the disease spreads very quickly.

Yellow rust is a fungal disease which manifests itself as powdery yellow stripes on leaves, hinders photosynthesis, makes grains shrivel and stops the growth of the plant. The occurrence of the disease can be confirmed if yellow colour like that of turmeric appears on fingers or on a white cloth after rubbing the infected leaves. This year, 1.10 lakh hectares are under wheat crop in Kurukshetra.

The Agriculture Department officials said there was no need to panic as no other case had been reported so far, but an advisory had been issued to the farmers.

Anil Kumar, assistant plant protection officer, Kurukshetra, said, “Yellow rust was detected in an acre of crop of Mewa Singh in Jandhera village a couple of days ago and the farmers have been advised to keep a close watch on the crop. Spray has been done in the field to contain its spread. Even if the disease strikes, the period in which the disease can cause much damage to the crop has passed, and there will not be any major loss to the crop now. However, yellow rust is a disease and the farmers have been advised to remain vigilant and report to the department if they notice the disease in their fields.”

Deputy director agriculture, Dr Pradeep Meel, said, “The disease spreads very quickly, hence regular monitoring and timely prevention can effectively curb this menace. Farmers are advised to consult experts for confirmation of yellow rust and to spray a solution of propiconazole 25 per cent EC to control its spread.”

Meanwhile, the yellowing of leaves doesn’t necessarily signify yellow rust attack, as there could be several reasons for this, including overdose of herbicide, soil salinity and lack of sunlight.