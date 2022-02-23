Yellow rust scare: Jandhera farmers told to be vigilant

Yellow rust scare: Jandhera farmers told to be vigilant

Crop infested with yellow rust in Jandhera village in Kurukshetra.

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 22

With the detection of yellow rust in an acre of wheat crop in Jandhera village of the Ladwa block in Kurukshetra, the Agriculture Department has cautioned the farmers to remain vigilant and monitor their crops as the disease spreads very quickly.

Timely action key

The disease spreads very quickly, hence regular monitoring and timely prevention can effectively curb this menace. Farmers are advised to spray a solution of propiconazole 25 per cent EC to control its spread. Dr Pradeep Meel, Deputy Director, Agriculture

Yellow rust is a fungal disease which manifests itself as powdery yellow stripes on leaves, hinders photosynthesis, makes grains shrivel and stops the growth of the plant. The occurrence of the disease can be confirmed if yellow colour like that of turmeric appears on fingers or on a white cloth after rubbing the infected leaves. This year, 1.10 lakh hectares are under wheat crop in Kurukshetra.

The Agriculture Department officials said there was no need to panic as no other case had been reported so far, but an advisory had been issued to the farmers.

Anil Kumar, assistant plant protection officer, Kurukshetra, said, “Yellow rust was detected in an acre of crop of Mewa Singh in Jandhera village a couple of days ago and the farmers have been advised to keep a close watch on the crop. Spray has been done in the field to contain its spread. Even if the disease strikes, the period in which the disease can cause much damage to the crop has passed, and there will not be any major loss to the crop now. However, yellow rust is a disease and the farmers have been advised to remain vigilant and report to the department if they notice the disease in their fields.”

Deputy director agriculture, Dr Pradeep Meel, said, “The disease spreads very quickly, hence regular monitoring and timely prevention can effectively curb this menace. Farmers are advised to consult experts for confirmation of yellow rust and to spray a solution of propiconazole 25 per cent EC to control its spread.”

Meanwhile, the yellowing of leaves doesn’t necessarily signify yellow rust attack, as there could be several reasons for this, including overdose of herbicide, soil salinity and lack of sunlight.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

4
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

5
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

6
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day
Haryana

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...

Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

US creating fear and panic: China

Posturing won’t resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar

Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...

Maharashtra minister held under PMLA

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA

Court sends him to ED custody till March 3

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated