Y’nagar selected for pilot project on judicious use of fertilisers

Yamunangar is among the eight districts of the country selected for the project.



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, August 30

To make farmers aware about the judicious use of chemical fertilisers, the Centre has selected Yamunangar district for a pilot project among eight districts of the country.

As per available information, this pilot project has been launched with to promote rational use of fertilisers and to modify the direct benefit transfer scheme of fertilisers.

To implement the new scheme, the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has recently launched a portal, ‘Khaad ka khata’ (account of fertiliser), on which the farmers will have to upload their details such as name, father’s name, mobile number, village name, block name and detail of crop sown on their land holdings.

After uploading their details, the farmers will get fertilisers according to their demand.

However, the farmers already registered on ‘Meri fasal mera byora’ portal of the state government can also demand for fertiliser creating their fertiliser account on this portal.

Rakesh Poria, subject matter specialist (Plant Protection) of Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, said the district was one of the eight districts of the country which had been selected for the scheme of judicious use of subsidised agriculture grade urea and other chemical fertilisers under a pilot project.

“Our department has recently launched a portal, ‘khaad ka khata’/account of fertiliser. Under this scheme, the farmers will be made aware about judicious use of fertilisers,” said Rakesh Poria.

He said the farmers could fill the requirement of all chemical fertilisers as per his crop need.

“A maximum of four bags of urea per acre can be filled on the portal for Rabi crop like wheat, which is on maximum side,” said Rakesh Poria. According to information, the rate of the subsidised agriculture grade urea is Rs 266.50 per bag (45 kg), however, without subsidy the rate of this urea is Rs 2175.95 per bag.

Sanju Gundiana, district president, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Charuni, said the government was starting another new portal to harass the farmers.

“We oppose this new portal as in case of crop failure/damage, the farmers need more fertilisers to sow the crop again. In such a situation, from where else would the farmers get the fertiliser?,” said Sanju Gundiana, district president, BKU.

Urea limit

A maximum of four bags of urea per acre can be filled on the portal for rabi crop like wheat, which is on the maximum side. — Rakesh Poria, agriculture department, Yamunanagar

