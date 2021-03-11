Yoga coaches' selection under scanner in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 6

The recruitment of yoga professionals made by the state government has come under cloud, with eligible degree and diploma holders being left out and those having done short-term online certificate courses selected.

PTIs to teach yoga after 2-day training! PTIs in government schools are being entrusted with teaching yoga after doing a mere two-day training session. This is injustice with yoga graduates and postgraduates, diploma holders from reputed institutes and trained experts. Shweta Dhull, recruitment activist

Alleging gross irregularities, favouritism and back-door selections in the appointment of yoga coaches, experts and recruitment activists have demanded a well-defined policy for the selection of professionals in the state.

They point out that candidates with a 21-day online certificate course have been considered on a par with those who have completed full-fledged degree courses.

Moreover, physical training instructors (PTIs) serving in government schools are being entrusted with the task of teaching yoga to students after doing a mere two-day training session. “This is injustice with the yoga graduates and postgraduates, diploma holders from the SAI’s National Institute of Sports, Patiala, and other qualified and trained experts,” said Shweta Dhull, a recruitment activist.

The dejected degree and diploma holders have appealed to the state government to conduct regular recruitment for the posts of yoga coach, teacher and assistant professor etc.

“A number of students pursuing degrees in yoga are passing out every year, but there are no employment opportunities for them. Even NIS diploma holders are not getting any jobs,” said Sahil, a trained yoga professional and national champion.

Notably, the announcements made by the CM and Health Minister about promoting yoga seem hollow, with as many as 67 of the 70 posts of coach in the state lying vacant. The unemployed yoga professionals lament that for the past five years, the state leadership has been announcing that “vyayamshalas” will be opened in 6,500 villages and 1,000 yoga teachers will be appointed.

But these announcements remain only on paper.

They point out that the vacancies of 1,000 yoga volunteers were advertised in 2018, but only 500 were recruited and after some time, even those were shown the door.

Pankaj Nain, Director (Sports and Youth Affairs), Haryana, said the recruitment of yoga professionals in the state had been done by the Ayush Department.

Meanwhile, job aspirants have urged the state to hold the selection process for yoga professionals through the Sports Department and not through the Ayush or Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

