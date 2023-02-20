Yoga event, Rakhigarhi replicas to welcome G20 delegates in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 19

Gurugram will welcome G20 delegates with a special yoga event and replicas of Harappan artefacts excavated from Rakhigarhi village (Hisar district) when they arrive for a meeting scheduled from March 1 to 4.

The meeting will be held as part of India’s G20 presidency.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “The district administration will organise a special yoga session for the delegates to provide a spiritual start to the G20 meeting. Besides, 200 replicas of Harappan artefacts excavated from Rakhigarhi last year will be on display. We want to give a unique experience to the G20 delegates. This will showcase Haryana as an important archaeological centre waiting to be fully discovered.”

In a three-month-long excavation, the Archaeological Department had found remains and artefacts from 5,000-year-old pre-Harappan and Harappan civilisations. The finds included skeletons that have been kept at the Hisar archaeology office near Jahajpul.

The foreign delegates will visit Museo Camera, Sultanpur National Park, Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Cyber Hub, Transport Museum in Tauru and Pratapgarh farms.