Yoga, golf, walks at Raipur resort

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 7

The Congress MLAs from Haryana, who are lodged at Mayfair Resort in Raipur, the capital of Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, are cooling their heels in the lap of luxury. The MLAs were dispatched to the far-off location ahead of the election for two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana apparently to prevent the possibility of poaching, though the party leadership maintains that they have been sent to attend a training session.

The daily routine of the MLAs comprises morning walk, yoga sessions, taking lunch together and holding discussions in small groups in the evening. A few MLAs also play golf at a sprawling 18-hole golf course which forms part of the resort.

“We are on a compulsory outing. We enjoy top-class facilities at the resort, but are not supposed to leave the premises without prior permission from the office of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister,” an MLA told The Tribune, requesting not to be named.

The Congress MLAs are cooling their heels at the resort along with sitting Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Congress nominee for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election Ajay Maken and party in-charge of Haryana affairs Vivek Bansal.

“Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has personally visited us twice. A few ministers also come to the resort and chat with the senior leaders,” says the MLA.

The Congress high command has asked Baghel, along with Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, to oversee the Rajya Sabha election in Haryana. Haryana Congress leaders maintain their MLAs are loyal and firm and there is no chance of poaching, horse-trading or cross-voting.

Apart from keeping its flock together, the Congress leadership is also banking on INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala and Independent MLA Balraj Singh Kundu to abstain from voting.