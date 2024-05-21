Yogi bats for Naveen Jindal, says he is ‘Sanatani’

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 20

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath today slammed the opposition parties, claiming that for INDIA bloc partners, election was merely a medium to grab power as they were not thinking about people and the country.

Seeking support for Kurukshetra BJP candidate Naveen Jindal, Adityanath stated: “I worked with Jindal when he was an MP, and we used to talk about Kurukshetra and the projects he had initiated. I have seen him working and raising issues related to farmers, development of the poor, and skill development. During the consecration of Ram Temple, we invited all political parties, but they refused to attend the event. Jindal turned up because before anything else, he is a ‘Sanatani’ first.”

“We have seen the country develop over the past 10 years. Earlier, the day used to begin with news of some scam, and by evening, we would hear about bomb blasts and terror activities. But now, if any untoward incident takes place, Pakistan quickly claims that it has done nothing. The ‘new India’ doesn’t interfere in the internal matters of another country, but at the same time, it responds firmly to any provocation. Terrorism and the Naxal movement have also been effectively curtailed,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP government, the Uttar Pradesh CM said the BJP government provided benefits of all schemes without any discrimination. “The construction of Ram Temple would not have been possible in the absence of a BJP government at the Centre and the state,” he remarked.

Taking credit for eradicating the mafia in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath claimed that under BJP rule, the law and order situation had improved. “Gangsters are active in Punjab. Given a chance, we can wipe them out from there, too.”

Coming down hard on the Opposition, he said: “The AAP came to existence as part of a campaign against corruption. The agitation was against the Congress, but today, both the AAP and the Congress have joined hands to loot the country. They have destroyed Delhi and are engaged in cheap politics.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#INDIA bloc #Kurukshetra #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath