'Yogshalas' set up in villages to provide better healthcare: Haryana CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 4

On the second day of his visit in the district, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inspected wellness centres in Kharkali and villages of Staundi. He also took stock of arrangements at the yogshala in Rasin village and Government Model Sanskriti School of Gharaunda.

During his visit to the wellness centres and yogshalas, the CM assured to fill the posts of yoga teachers and dieticians at the earliest.

“In a bid to provide better health facilities to the people of the state, the government has set up wellness centres and yogshalas at the village level. The institutions, where there are vacancies of yoga teachers and dieticians, will soon be filled. As many as 650 yogshalas have been opened in the state and the state government is going to recruit around 1,000 yoga teachers,” said Khattar.

The CM directed Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav to ensure modern facilities in the wellness centres and yogshalas being run in villages.

On the visit to Sanskriti School, the CM said there was a competition among students to get enrolled in Model Sanskriti Schools.

“Now, arrangements have been made in these schools for providing education comparable to that of the private schools,” the CM stated.