Young couple dies by suicide

Palwal, November 5

A young couple allegedly died by suicide by jumping before a train this morning. The deceased, both in their early twenties, had been missing from their homes since October 31.

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Sumit and Anju, were students of ITI and had reportedly eloped on October 31 with the intention of marrying. The family of the girl, who were opposed to the marriage, registered a case of abduction against the boy when the girl failed to return home on Tuesday last.

The girl’s family received a call from the boy, telling them that she would not return home. The couple then switched off their phones. The police received information this morning that they had ended their lives by jumping before a train near Janoli village level crossing in the district.

The bodies were handed over to the families after a post-mortem, said a railway police official.

