Youngsters have bigger role in environmental protection: KU V-C

Kurukshetra, March 18

Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, said Mission LiFE, or Lifestyle for Environment, was proving to be a people’s movement to take India closer to nature.

The KU organised a marathon, awareness-cum-exhibition and an extension lecture under the Mission LiFE campaign at the Crush Hall of the university on Monday.

On this occasion, the V-C inaugurated activities of the university’s eco club and administered the oath of Mission LiFE to all present at the venue.

Sachdeva said youth could take more decisive steps to protect the environment. Therefore, the participation of youngsters in such programmes was a prerequisite. He added that Mission LiFE was becoming a people’s movement. In 2021, India had given the mantra of environmental lifestyle to the world from the platform of the United Nations.

Dean, Students Welfare, KU, Prof AR Chaudhari, welcomed guests from World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India and all EIACP (Environmental Information Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme) centres of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Punjab Science and Technology Centre.

On the occasion, Dr Deepak Rai Babbar, chairman of the department of zoology, and coordinator of the programme, said the programme was organised under the joint aegis of WWF India and Kurukshetra University in collaboration with the EIACP programme of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

