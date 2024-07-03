Youth arrested for labourer’s murder

Faridabad, July 2
The police have arrested an 18-year-old youth in connection with the murder of a 38-year-old labourer who was killed recently.
The accused — identified as Salim, who hails from Jalaun district of UP — had assaulted Rakesh Kumar with a brick on the night of June 28, resulting in his death, following a quarrel at the deceased’s house in Manoj Colony of the Palla area here.
