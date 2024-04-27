Youth Congress chief Divyanshu Budhiraja to contest from Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 26

The long-awaited moment for voters in the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency has finally arrived as the Congress has fielded a Punjabi face, Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja, against former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who also belongs to the Punjabi community. The community holds a significant presence in the constituency. The 31-year-old candidate will contest against Khattar, who is nearly 70 years old.

Khattar is being fielded by the BJP from Karnal after he had resigned from the CM’s post and later from the post of MLA in March.

Budhiraja had served as the president of the Students’ Council of Panjab University in 2014. Subsequently, he held the position of NSUI state president from 2017 to 2021. In his current role as the state Youth Congress president since 2021, he continues to advocate for the concerns of the youth. “I am raising the issue of unemployment at different platforms and will continue to highlight it as thousands of youth are still unemployed. If elected, I will try my best to increase job opportunities,” he said.

Khattar has already expedited his election campaign while the Congress candidate is yet to kick it off. According to political experts, the Karnal seat may witness a good contest this time.

