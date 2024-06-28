Youth Congress leader attacked in Dabwali

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 27

In an incident near a police checkpoint at Goriwala village in Dabwali, armed assailants launched an attack on a Youth Congress leader, Sourav Ratiwal, on Wednesday evening.

The attackers, who were masked during the assault, fled from the scene. It was reported that armed individuals suddenly attacked Ratiwal near the police checkpoint at village Goriwala. Ratiwal was admitted to the General Hospital in Sirsa for treatment. According to Ratiwal, one Ravi from his village was supposed to meet him near the checkpoint for a settlement, but when Ratiwal reached there, the former did not show up.

However, Ravi and his companions later attacked Ratiwal. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

