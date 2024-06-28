Youth Congress leader attacked in Dabwali

Sirsa, June 27
In an incident near a police checkpoint at Goriwala village in Dabwali, armed assailants launched an attack on a Youth Congress leader, Sourav Ratiwal, on Wednesday evening.
The attackers, who were masked during the assault, fled from the scene. It was reported that armed individuals suddenly attacked Ratiwal near the police checkpoint at village Goriwala. Ratiwal was admitted to the General Hospital in Sirsa for treatment. According to Ratiwal, one Ravi from his village was supposed to meet him near the checkpoint for a settlement, but when Ratiwal reached there, the former did not show up.
However, Ravi and his companions later attacked Ratiwal. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts
Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...