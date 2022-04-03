Youth Congress protests rising fuel prices

Workers of the Youth Congress organised a demonstration against the rising inflation, fuel and cylinder prices at Gandhi Chowk in Karnal on Saturday.
Shivi Chauhan, a youth leader, said the BJP had failed to check the inflation. “It’s only after the poll results in five states that the BJP hiked the fuel and LPG prices.”
