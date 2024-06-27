Youth dies in Canada, kin seeks help to get body back

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 26

A youth from Ratia area of Fatehabad moved to Canada, but tragically lost his life within a week. Belonging to Pilchian village, he left for Canada on June 14. On June 21, he died in an accident involving a fodder-cutting machine.

His father has appealed for help on social media to bring the body back. As per reports, Kewal Singh (23), son of Bikar Singh, sold an acre of their 5-acre land and left for Canada, where he started working on a farm to cut fodder for animals. On June 21, he fell into a large fodder-cutting machine. Having already spent a lot of money to send him abroad, they now need a large sum to bring the body back home.

#Canada #Fatehabad #Sirsa