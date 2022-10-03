Haryana youth dies in Hungary, travel agent arrested

Kurukshetra, October 2
The police have arrested a travel agent after a youth from Ladwa died in Hungary. As per information, the agent had assured to send 20-year-old Nitin to Austria but instead, he was sent to Hungary where he went missing and later died.
A case was registered against the accused Sukhvinder Singh, Kulbir Singh and Satwant Singh under Sections 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act and Sections 406, 420, 370, 384, and 120B of the IPC at the Ladwa police station on September 30. One of the accused, Sukhvinder Singh, a resident of Yamunanagar, was arrested and produced before a court, which later sent him to judicial custody. Kurukshetra ASP Karan Goel said Sukhbir Singh, father of the deceased, stated in his complaint that he wanted to send his son Nitin abroad, and Sukhvinder had assured to send him to Austria, for which he sought Rs 12 lakh. On August 9, the agent asked Sukhbir to bring Nitin to Amritsar along with Rs 1 lakh. Nitin was then sent to Dubai, then Serbia and finallyto Hungary. As per the complaint on August 24, Sukhbir received a call from Kulbir who told him that Nitin was in Hungary and sought Rs 5 lakh to send him to Austria. Sukbhir said the money was given to Sukhvinder and later on, the family lost contact with Nitin and the agents continued misguiding the family.
Meanwhile, Sukhbir asked his nephew Aman in Portugal to find Nitin. He travelled to Hungary and got a missing complaint registered at the Indian Embassy when the family came to know that Nitin had died in Hungary.
Satnarain, SHO, said, “The boy had died due to suffocation.”
