Youth dies in mishap, residents block road over police ‘inaction’

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 2

A youth was killed while another sustained serious injuries in an accident on the Kami road late Saturday night. Enraged over the accident, the victims’ family members and other residents of Hanuman Nagar area of the city blocked the traffic on the Sonipat-Kami road today. The police officials reached the spot to pacify the protesters.

The police have registered a case against the unknown driver of a black SUV.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal while the injured is Aditya.

A protester, Sandeep, said his brother Aditya along with his friend Kamal had gone to bring ‘lassi’ from the Murthal Adda on a motorcycle on Saturday night. When they were returning home, a speeding black SUV coming from the wrong side hit their motorcycle. The duo fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. Kamal was declared dead at the General Hospital.

The police handed over the body to his family after a postmortem examination on Sunday. But, the colony residents gathered on the road after the cremation and blocked the traffic alleging police inaction in the matter.

The protesters said the accident occurred on Saturday night at 10.20 pm but police had not even identified the driver.

ACP Rahul Dev, along with other police officials, reached the spot and pacified the protesters saying action would be initiated against the driver soon. On his assurance, the protesters lifted the traffic blockade. The ACP said, “We are looking at CCTV footage to get leads in the case.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat