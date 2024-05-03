Youth drowns in Faridabad swimming pool

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 2

A 24-year-old youth lost his life when he drowned in a swimming pool in Faridabad. The police are investigating the matter.

As per the police report, the deceased has been identified as Hanni, who resided with his parents at Gurdwara Baba Amardas in Sector 31, Faridabad. Balwinder Singh, a relative of Hanni, said the parents of the deceased were actively involved in the gurdwara as granthi and sevadars.

“On Wednesday afternoon, Hanni accompanied by some friends went to a swimming pool in the Tilpat area for a bath. However, he drowned while bathing. Subsequently, his friends rushed him to a private hospital in Faridabad, where doctors declared him dead,” said the relative of the deceased.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Dharampal, the investigating officer, said according to Hanni’s friends Priyanshu and Manoj, Hanni experienced a seizure while bathing, due to which he struggled to keep afloat and drowned. They promptly took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

“We have handed over the body to the family following the completion of the postmortem examination. Currently, we are reviewing the CCTV footage from the swimming pool,” the ASI added.

