Youth electrocuted to death in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, September 18
A 19-year-old youth was electrocuted to death in Azadnagar colony of Yamunanagar on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Sharma.
The father of the deceased, Ashok Sharma, is a truck driver. He loaded furniture in his truck and parked it near his house in Azadnagar colony. Rahul reportedly came into contact with a live wire when he was putting a tarpaulin on the truck to save furniture from the rain.
