Youth envision greener planet, distribute plants

Kurukshetra, June 5
A group of youngsters distributed free plants in Kurukshetra on Wednesday to observe the World Environment Day.
The youngsters gathered outside the gymkhana club at Sector 7, and distributed nearly 300 plants to the commuters.
“We carry out different activities, such as collecting excess food from marriages and then distributing it among the needy, distributing clothes, and carrying awareness drives on social issues regularly. The nation’s population has been on the rise, but number of trees has been declining. On the occasion of World Environment Day, we decided to distribute plants to the commuters and make people aware of environmental issues. We have distributed nearly 300 plants and motivated people to save the environment,” said group leader Pankaj.
