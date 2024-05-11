Youth escapes gunfire

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 10

Two youths riding a scooter tried shooting another youth in the village of Fatehpuria Niyamat Khan in Sirsa.

Fortunately, the bullet grazed past the victim’s side. The assailants then threatened the youth and fled from the scene. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Baragudha police station has filed an FIR against the accused.

However, the victim insisted that the police should file the case under Section 307 (attempt to murder), whereas they have applied Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter).

According to information, Sharwan Kumar, a farmer of Fatehpuria Niyamat Khan village, said Thursday night at around 11:10, he saw two youths on a scooter stopping near his house. Upon asking them what they were doing, one of the youths tried to shoot him with a pistol,but the bullet grazed past him.

Sharwan informed the police about the incident on call, and the team arrived at the scene.

Identifying the assailants, Sharwan said one is from his own village, while the other is from Sirsa. Police have imposed sections of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act against the accused.

