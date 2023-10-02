Youth, father killed over land dispute

PTI

Faridabad, October 1

A 46-year-old man and his son were killed and three others got injured in a clash between two groups at Shahjahanpur village in the district this noon. The police have booked 11 persons. No arrest has been made so far. According to police sources, the incident took place around 1.30 pm when the two sides, led by Rajkumar and Sumera, both residents of the villages, clashed over the use of a land passage in the village.

Raju, husband of the woman sarpanch, told the police that a panchayat meeting was held this morning and both sides agreed to take help of the police for resolution.

According to reports, supporters from both sides, armed with lathis and sharp-edged weapons, clashed after some verbal exchanges, resulting in injuries to at least five persons. The injured, identified as Rajkumar (46), his son Himanshu (24), daughter Preeti and another resident, Hoshiyar, were taken to a hospital where Rajkumar and Himanshu succumbed. Surender Singh, SHO, Chhainsa police station, who reached the spot, said a case had been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by people from Rajkumar’s side while a complaint from the opposite side was yet to be received. He said the police had launched a probe and hunt to nab the accused.

