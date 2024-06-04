Youth gets 10 years’ RI for abusing minor

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 3

The fast-track court (POCSO) of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sukhpreet Singh on Monday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a youth for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

Deputy District Attorney Kuldeep Dhull said the incident was reported to the Bapoli police on October 30, 2022. The convict has been identified as Rajesh, alias Dela, of the same village as the victim.

The police had registered a case against Rajesh for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl on October 29, 2022. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had also tried to rape the victim’s elder sister three years ago.

The grandfather of the victim in his complaint to the Bapoli police said the accused had raped her younger granddaughter on October 29, 2022, and also strangled her throat. The police had registered the case on the complaint of victim’s father.

He further alleged that her elder granddaughter aged 11 told him that Rajesh had also tried to rape her near the village pond three years ago in June 2019.

Following the complaint, the Bapoli police registered a separate case against the accused on October 30, 2022, under sections 376, 511, 506 of the IPC and Section 18 of the POCSO Act and Section 3 of the SC-ST Act. The police had arrested the accused on October 29. During the trial, 13 witnesses were examined.

DDA Kuldeep Dhull said the POCSO court of ASJ Sukhpreet Singh on Monday sentenced 10 years RI to Rajesh and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000, RI for three years and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict under Section 363 of the IPC; RI for five years and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict under Section 366 of the IPC.

