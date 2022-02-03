Youth gets 20-year jail for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, February 2

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on Wednesday sentenced a youth to 20 years’ imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old minor.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs60,000 on the convict. The court further ordered that in case of non-payment of fine he would have to undergo further imprisonment of one year.

A man from Uttar Pradesh in his complaint to the police on January 27, 2020, stated that he, along with his family, was living in rented accommodation at village in the Gannaur area of the district. He further stated that Amit of Safidon in Jind district was also living nearby.

The complainant alleged that he had gone to work on January 24 while his wife went to doctor for medicines. Their 12-year-old daughter was alone at home, the complainant added.

When his wife came home she found their daughter missing. They searched for their daughter here and there, but could not find her.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case and recovered complainant’s daughter on January 28, 2020.

During probe, the police found that Amit had taken complainant’s daughter to a room and raped her several times.

The police arrested the convict and booked him for rape and under the POCSO Act on the basis of the medico-legal examination reports and the victim’s statement.