Youth gets 20-year RI for raping teenager

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, August 30

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast-Track Special Court) Suruchi Atreja Singh on Monday awarded 20-year RI to a youth for raping a teenager of a village in the Kharkhoda area of the district.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict and told him to pay Rs 50,000 out of that amount to the victim. In case of non-payment, the convict will have to undergo further RI for 15 months.

A man in his complaint to the Kharkhoda police on December 25, 2019, said his 15-year-old daughter had gone to bring water, but did not return home. He suspected that a youth (Pradeep) of the same village had abducted his daughter. After the complaint, the police lodged an FIR. The girl was found from the Murthal area on the information of the girl’s mother on February 23, 2020. The girl told the court that she was living at the house of her friend. The court sent her home.

On February 27, the girl alleged harassment by her parents, after which she was sent to a centre run by a social outfit. During her medical, it was found that she had been raped and was pregnant. The police registered a case under Sections 376(3) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act and arrested Pradeep on March 7, 2020. The girl said he had given her some medicine for abortion.

#sonepat