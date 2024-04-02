Rohtak: Youth got jobs on merit under BJP rule, says ex- minister

Rohtak, April 1
Former Minister and BJP spokesman Krishan Murti Hooda said his team would kick off the Lok Sabha poll campaign for the BJP candidate from Rohtak, Dr Arvind Sharma, by organising door-to-door canvassing at Ladaut and Baiyapur villages on April 7.
“Educated youth of various villages under the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly segment got jobs on merit during the BJP government rule in the past nine-and-half year while the parchi-kharchi system was prevalent for getting jobs in the previous Congress government rule,” he said while talking to mediapersons here today.
Krishan Murti said providing jobs on merit was one of the features of the BJP government in the state, hence they would seek vote from the people on this basis, besides, development works and welfare schemes executed by the Modi government in the past decade.
“We will also make people aware of the ‘misdeed’ of the previous Congress government during the election campaign,” he added.
