Youth held for molesting 7-year-old in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 9

The police arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly attempting sexual assault on a 7-year-old girl in the Rajiv Nagar area on Tuesday. An FIR was registered at the Sector 14 police station and the accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation.

According to the complaint filed by the father of the victim, on Tuesday evening his daughter was playing outside their home. A neighbouring youth came and lured her on some pretext. He took her to the side and molested her. “My daughter raised the alarm and people nearby gathered, caught the youth and informed the police,” said the father in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the youth under Section 10 of the POCSO Act at the Sector 14 police station. “The accused has been identified as Sidhant who confessed to the crime. He joined the investigation and was let off on bail, but the probe is under way,” said Inspector Krishan Kant, SHO.

