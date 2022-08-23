Youth held for molesting four-year-old in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 22

The police nabbed a 23-year-old youth for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl after luring her with toffees. The accused was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody after he confessed to the crime.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the accused was identified as Sahil alias Nitu, a resident of Sohna. “This had been going on for a very long time but it came to light on August 15 when I was at my maternal home and my daughter confided in her grandmother with the details of the incident. After I returned, she told me that Sahil repeatedly molested her and when she cried, he silenced her with toffees”, said the accused mother. “Following the complaint an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Sohna City police station”, informed inspector Umesh Kumar, SHO.