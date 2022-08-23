Youth held for molesting four-year-old in Gurugram

Gurugram, August 22
The police nabbed a 23-year-old youth for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl after luring her with toffees. The accused was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody after he confessed to the crime.
According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the accused was identified as Sahil alias Nitu, a resident of Sohna. “This had been going on for a very long time but it came to light on August 15 when I was at my maternal home and my daughter confided in her grandmother with the details of the incident. After I returned, she told me that Sahil repeatedly molested her and when she cried, he silenced her with toffees”, said the accused mother. “Following the complaint an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Sohna City police station”, informed inspector Umesh Kumar, SHO.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia nabs IS bomber plotting suicide attack on Indian leader
Native of Central Asia, was trained in Turkey | Wanted to av...
Deep nexus: Locals blame collapse of railway, NH bridges on illegal mining in Nurpur
Monsoon mayhem: HP suffers Rs 1,337 cr loss