Youth killed in hit-and-run in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 21

In a hit-and-run case, a biker was crushed to death by a speeding Canter near Khushboo Chowk while he was going towards Faridabad.

The biker, identified as Abhishek Singh, died on the spot, while the accused fled from the spot with his vehicle.

An FIR was registered at the DLF phase 1 police station in this regard.

According to the police, the victim used to work in a private company in the Sector 53 area while living in the Ghitorni area in Delhi. The accident took place 200m from Khushboo Chowk on the Faridabad road. As per the complaint filed by Rishabh Singh, a native of Balia in UP, his roommate Abhishek was going to his company when the Canter hit his bike.

