Youth killed in hit-and-run in Gurugram

Gurugram, November 21
In a hit-and-run case, a biker was crushed to death by a speeding Canter near Khushboo Chowk while he was going towards Faridabad.
The biker, identified as Abhishek Singh, died on the spot, while the accused fled from the spot with his vehicle.
An FIR was registered at the DLF phase 1 police station in this regard.
According to the police, the victim used to work in a private company in the Sector 53 area while living in the Ghitorni area in Delhi. The accident took place 200m from Khushboo Chowk on the Faridabad road. As per the complaint filed by Rishabh Singh, a native of Balia in UP, his roommate Abhishek was going to his company when the Canter hit his bike.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna