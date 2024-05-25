Youth, model, pink, PwD booths set up to give festive air to poll process

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 24

Establishing youth, model, pink (women) and persons with disability (PwD) polling booths, the local administration has made efforts to turn the polling process into a festival-like occasion.

963 stations The administration has deputed all young employees on youth booths, women employees on pink booths and all disabled employees on PWD booths

CCTV cameras at all 963 polling booths to record the process

Election material handed over to party officials associated with the election process

2,700 police personnel deputed on election duty

Section 144 imposed for peaceful conduct of elections

District Informatics Officer, Vinay Gulati, said one youth, pink, model and PwD booth each had been set up in every Assembly constituency of the district. The administration has deputed only young employees on youth booths, women employees at pink booths and disabled employees on PwD booths.

“Youth, model, pink and PwD booths have been set up in Yamunanagar district. These booths have been specially decorated to give a festive air to the poll process. Besides, these booths have been established to ensure that everyone, including the youth, women and PwD voters, have equal participation in the poll process,” said KS Sandhawa, Assistant Election Returning Officer, Yamunanagar.

As per available information, 963 polling booths have been set up in all four Assembly constituencies — Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, Sadhaura and Radaur — of Yamunanagar district. Out of them, as many as 158 have been identified as sensitive. The administration has installed closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at all 963 booths to record the poll process. The police department has deputed 2,700 police personnel on duty, making elaborate arrangements for peaceful conduct of elections.

Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said that inter-state nakas had been set up at seven locations so that no anti-social elements could enter the district from bordering states of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Section 144 has also been imposed for peaceful conduct of elections.

Election material was also handed over to party officials associated with the poll process today. “All arrangements related to the poll process have been completed. I appeal to the public to cooperate with the administration for peaceful conduct of the poll process,” said Captain Manoj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Yamunanagar.

