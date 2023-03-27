Youth must be trained to meet industry's skill set demand: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

Laying emphasis on creating more job opportunities in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed officials of the Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department to ask for the skill set demand of various industries and, accordingly, impart skill enhancement training to youths to meet the requirement of various industries.

Presiding over a meeting to review the progress of age-wise assignment given to various departments, the CM directed the officials of the Women and Child Development Department to expedite the process of identifying the children out of school, attending anganwadi centres, madrasas, gurukuls and other private institutions in the state.

Besides, he directed them to upload and regularly update the data of the children with the help of anganwadi workers. To maintain the data record, he further said that smart phones should be provided to anganwadi workers engaged in gathering and verifying the data of children.

To reduce malnutrition among 0-6-year-old children in the state, the CM further directed the officials to assess the Body Mass Index (BMI) of the children and update it twice a week on the portal developed by the Citizen Resource Information Department (CRID) of the state and Bharat Poshan Portal of the Central Government.

He also directed officials to upload and regularly update the data of single member in family, college students, employed youth, senior citizens, construction workers and persons with disabilities on the dashboard of CRID and link the date with Parivar Pehchan Patra.

Khattar directed the officials to identify the single children or orphans in the state and enrol them in child care homes established by the government.