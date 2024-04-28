Youth sets parents’ house afire in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 27

A youth set fire to his house at Goushala Mohalla in Sirsa today morning. As a result, the entire house was reduced to ashes. Monu wanted to open a liquor shop at his house but his parents were opposing it. Devastated by their son’s actions, his father Pappan Ram has asked the police to arrest him as soon as possible.

Pappan, who works as a labourer, said Monu was addicted to drugs. For several days, his son Monu had been insisting on opening a liquor shop in the house, which the family vehemently opposed. Pappan said he and his wife Naina worked at a factory in a late shift.

He said on Saturday around 4 am, his son Monu set their house on fire. His neighbours informed him about the incident. He said Monu also stole the water pump from the house. Naina said Monu was addicted to chitta and started stealing money and other valuables from home. She said when they had refused Monu’s suggestion to open a liquor shop at the house, he had threatened to set the house on fire.

