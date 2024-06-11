Youth shot at, stabbed to death in daylight attack

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 10

A group of persons killed a youth by attacking him with sharp-edged weapons and firing bullets at him at Gadarana village in Sirsa district this morning.

Devendra (28), alias Gaggu, was out for a morning walk with his dog when a bike and a car with about a dozen persons reached there. The car first hit the dog and when Gaggu started to run, the accused surrounded him, shot him in his hand and then attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. Sources said the attackers fired five bullets at Gaggu. The attackers also fired some shots in the air.

Later, Gaggu’s relatives took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Kalanwali police sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Superintendent of Police, Dabwali, Sumer Singh and the CI staff also arrived to investigate.

There was panic among villagers after the daylight murder. Sources said the deceased youth was an aide of the victims in the double murder case at Kalanwali in January 2023. A case of murder has been registered against Jagga Sarpanch’s son Gurvinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Harjinder Singh, Swaraj Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Manjeet Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Beant Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Karanveer Singh, Harpal Singh, Jasvir Singh and Harjinder Singh, besides others. Police teams have been formed to apprehend the culprits.

