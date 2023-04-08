Youth shot, seven booked

Rohtak, April 7
A youth was shot dead and his companion injured at Nindana village in Rohtak district late last night.
Sumit, alias Sethi of Nindana, was going home on a motorcycle with his friend Anshul of Jind. On the way home, some youths began firing at them. Sumit was killed, while Anshul was injured in the attack.
Recently, Sumit was released from jail on bail. The police have registered a case against seven youths on the basis of a complaint lodged by his brother Mohit.
