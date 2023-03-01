Youths to get 50% tickets in next elections, says Abhay

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 28

Attacking the BJP-JJP alliance government, Abhay Chautala, principal general secretary of the INLD, said by increasing the Rs 250 old-age pension, the government had insulted the elderly of the state, whereas it had promised to increase the pension to Rs 5,100.

This is only a government of slogans and “jumlas” and the elderly would pay their dues in the coming Assembly elections. Chautala was addressing a meeting while starting his “Parivartan Padyatra” on the fifth day from Ghasera village in Nuh on Tuesday.

Making a big announcement, MLA Chautala said his party would give tickets to 50 per cent youths in the next elections. By giving tickets to energetic and capable youths belonging to non-political background, their party will form a youth government in Haryana in 2024, he claimed.