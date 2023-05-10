YouTuber among 2 held for 'misbehaving' with tehsildar

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 9

The Civil Lines police arrested two persons, including a YouTuber, for allegedly misbehaving with a woman tehsildar on the tehsil premises here on Monday. The suspects have been identified as Aakarshan Uppal, who runs a YouTube channel, and Sumit Kumar, a resident of the city.

The woman tehsildar told the police that suspect Sumit came to her office for the registration of land, but had incomplete documents. She asked him to bring all documents, but instead, he called YouTuber Uppal. They, along with some others, entered her office and created a nuisance. She also accused them of unruly behaviour.

Both were produced in the court on Tuesday, which sent them into judicial custody. The arguments on the bail request for the suspects filed by their counsel would be held on Wednesday.

Both were booked under Sections 186, 34, 342, 353, 354-B, 354, 506 and 509, IPC, and Sections 67, 67 (A) and 67, Information Technology Act.

Uppal was arrested on Monday evening after which several people from social and political organisations gathered at the Civil Lines police station to express solidarity with him. They even took out a march towards camp office of the Superintendent of Police.

Uppal’s family demanded that the police should allow them to meet him. Mukesh Kumar, DSP (Headquarters), pacified them and arranged a meeting of Uppal with his family members after which people gathered at the police station lifted blockade.

Monika, Uppal’s wife, alleged that he was falsely implicated in a case for raising public grievances.