YouTuber Elvish to appear in Gurugram court on March 27

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 21

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav will be produced in a Gurugram court on March 27 in connection with an assault case involving fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur, alias Maxtern. The court of Harsh Kumar, Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Gurugram, has told him to appear on March 27 on the application of his production warrant filed by the Gurugram police.

Inspector Rajender Kumar, SHO, Sector 53 police station, said the police had filed an application in the court on Wednesday, seeking the production warrant of accused Elvish Yadav in the case of assault registered on March 8 at the Sector 53 police station.

“The court sent the order to the jail authority in Noida. Elvish Yadav will be produced by the Uttar Pradesh police in the Gurugram court on March 27 and then the Gurugram police will take Yadav on police remand for questioning,” said inspector Kumar.

On March 8, in a video, Elvish Yadav was seen beating YouTuber Sagar Thakur in which Elvish threw him on the ground and slapped him. Following the complaint of Thakur, an FIR was registered against Elvish Yadav and others at the Sector 53 police station.

The Gurugram police had issued a notice to him to join the investigation. Meanwhile, Elvish had shared a clarification video in which he claimed that the entire incident was pre-planned by Sagar. Later, he shared another video from his social media handle and also apologized and shared a photo with Sagar on his social media handle and wrote “brotherhood on top” in the caption, said the police.

After two repeated notices of the Gurugram police, Elvish Yadav did not join the police investigation. He was to join the investigation on March 18 but he was arrested by the Noida police a day before. Now, Yadav will be produced in a Gurugram court on March 27.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram