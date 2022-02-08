Palwal YouTuber held for objectionable post

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 7

The police here have arrested two persons in connection with posting objectionable and misleading content on social media platforms recently regarding the alleged incidence of cow slaughter in the district.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said two of the four accused, identified as Kamal Tomar and Yogesh, had been arrested in connection with the case booked against them recently. While Yogesh, a resident of Palwal, had allegedly posted the matter on his Youtube channel of “Amazing Farming” about the incident of the remains found of dead cattle (cows) in the Surajkund area here, projecting it as a case of mass cow slaughter, the other accused Kamal Tomar, hailing from Fatehpur Beri in Delhi, posted it on the Facebook page. The police had booked a case under Sections 153-A and 295-A of the IPC on February 4.

It has been alleged that sharing the matter on social media had resulted in provoking the religious sentiments of a large number of people, while it was just a case of improper disposal of the remains of the dead animals by the contractor assigned the job of the removal of the carcasses in the city. He said a case had also been registered against the contractor for the improper disposal of the carcasses.

