YouTuber seeks more time to join assault case investigation

Gurugram, March 15

Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav, who has been accused of assaulting YouTuber Sagar Thakur, alias Maxtern, did not join the police investigation today. He has sought three days’ time and will join the probe on March 18.

He will have to join probe The first day when he reached the police station, he did not cooperate with us and refrained from revealing the name of his associates. Now, he has again asked for more time and will join the investigation on March 18. He will have to join the probe. — Inspector Rajender Kumar, SHO, Sector 53 police station

A senior officer said Elvish was not cooperating with the police and wasting their time by seeking more days to join the probe. If he does not join the investigation even for the third time on March 18, then further action wouldbe taken as per law.

In a video that went viral on March 8, Elvish was seen beating Sagar. In his complaint, Sagar had accused Elvish of threatening to kill him.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against him on the same day. The Gurugram police had issued a notice to him to join the investigation, following which on March 11, Elvish had apologised in a video shared on his social media handle. On March 13, he and his lawyer reached the Sector 53 police station, asking for two days’ time. After two days, he was supposed to join the investigation today. However, he again called the police, seeking three days’ time.

