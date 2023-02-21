YouTuber with over 14 million subscribers booked for defamation on Gurugram lawyer’s complaint

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 21

The police have booked a YouTuber for allegedly posting without permission a video related to the marriage of a newly married couple and presenting facts in an objectionable and derogatory manner.

In his complaint to police, a local lawyer, who got married in September 2022, said he and his wife started receiving messages from their acquaintances from February 14. “We got to know that photos and videos related to our wedding were used in a video posted on YouTube channel A2 Motivation by Arvind Arora. It mentioned that I, the groom, suddenly disappeared from the house on the day of honeymoon.”

The family members searched throughout the night and finally the groom was found hiding in the neighbour’s house which was a baseless story concocted to defame him, the complainant said.

“There are about 1.5 crore subscribers on this YouTube channel and more than 3 lakh people have watched this video. The video which was posted on February 13 using photos and videos of my wedding without my permission has 44000 likes and more than 600 comments. Due to this video my image and respect in society has suffered a lot. I tried to contact YouTube channel but did not get a response and finally I moved police,” the lawyer said in his complaint.

As of February 21, the YouTuber has 14.5 million subscribers.

A case was registered against Arvind Arora under Sections 469 (commits forgery), 500 (defamation)of the IPC and Sections 66C and 67 of IT act at cyber crime west police station on Monday.

“A notice has been given to the channel concerned while the probe is underway,” said inspector Amit Kumar, SHO ofcyber crime west police station.