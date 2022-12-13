Delhi-based YouTuber's bank accounts frozen for extortion after honey-trapping a businessman

Gurugram, December 12
The police have frozen two bank accounts of Delhi-based You Tuber Namra Qadir who was arrested for extortion after honey-trapping a businessman. The police have also seized an air-conditioner, refrigerator and other items from her house. It is alleged that she had bought all these items from the extortion money.
After a four-day police remand, the accused was sent to judicial custody by a city court, and her husband, Manish alias Virat Beniwal, is still absconding. The police said they were conducting raids at suspected places to arrest him. On December 5, the Gurugram police had Namra for allegedly extorting more than Rs 80 lakh from the owner of a private firm after allegedly honey-trapping and threatening to implicate him in a
rape case.
“We have frozen her two bank accounts. Besides, household and other valuable items, which she had bought from the extortion money have been seized. We are on the lookout for her husband and he will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Sector 50 police station.
