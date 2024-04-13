Chandigarh, April 13
A young couple in a live-in relationship in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh allegedly died after jumping off the seventh floor of their apartment on Saturday, police said.
Both were YouTubers, and as per police, there was a clash between the two after which they took this extreme step.
The police identified the deceased as Garvit (25) and Nandini (22). They were living in a rented apartment in Bahadurgarh.
The police have sent the bodies to a civil hospital, where post-mortem will be conducted.
The couple had returned from Dehradun with their team after making a short film.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar also says that country's foreign policy has under...
US President Joe Biden says he expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns ‘not to proceed’
As per reports, US rushed warships into position to protect ...
2 key Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects brought to Bengaluru on transit remand
The accused will be produced before the National Investigati...
AAP leader Sanjay Singh claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar jail
Singh says ‘there is an attempt to break the morale of Kejri...
YouTubers in live-in relationship jump off seventh floor in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, die
The couple had returned from Dehradun with their team after ...