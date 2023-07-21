 ‘Yuva Adhikar Yatra’ by Cong leaders in Karnal : The Tribune India

‘Yuva Adhikar Yatra’ by Cong leaders in Karnal

Want CET-qualified youth to be allowed to take HSSC main exam

‘Yuva Adhikar Yatra’ by Cong leaders in Karnal

Congress workers and leaders take out protest march on the National Highway-44 in Karnal on Thursday. Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 20

Senior Congress leaders of the state Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhry on Thursday targeted the BJP-JJP government on the issue of unemployment and the common eligibility test (CET).

The trio also joined a “Yuva Adhikar Yatra” in the CM’s constituency.

Walking in humid weather and raising slogans against the government, the Congress leaders covered around 8 km from Jhanjhari village to Ambedkar Chowk in the city, where they tried to cross barricades to gherao the CM’s residence, but the police foiled their attempt and detained them. They were taken to the police station and later released. During their march, there was a traffic chaos, due to which commuters had to face lots of difficulties.

As per the leaders, 3.59 lakh youths have cleared the CET of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), but the government is not allowing them to appear in the main exams.

The protest march was started on Wednesday from Kurukshetra by a social activist Shweta Dhull with the CET-qualified youths and today it concluded in Karnal. However, the number of CET qualified youths was not much in number, but a large number of Congress workers joined the protest which concluded in Karnal. Accusing the BJP-JJP government on the issue of unemployment of CET, Surjewala said the government had betrayed lakhs of unemployment youths who had qualified the CET exams by not allowing them to appear in the main exams. The BJP-JJP government has failed to provide jobs to unemployed youths. “Unemployment is a big issue, but the government did not take any step to provide jobs to youths who will teach the government a lesson in the 2024 polls by making Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala unemployed by sacking them,” said Surjewala.

Kiran Choudhry said the Congress would continue to raise the voice of unemployed youths on roads as well as in the Haryana Assembly. “We will continue to fight for justice for unemployed youths,” she added. She also called upon party workers to come together to raise the issues of the general public.

Accompanied by state working president Suresh Gupta, working president Shruti Choudhry, working president Ram Kishan Gujjar, Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi, and others, Kumari Selja hit out at the state government and said that the decision of the government of inviting only four times candidates against the vacant posts was injustice to the youths who had cleared the CET. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised jobs to two crore people every year, but it was only a promise. No jobs were provided to youths. She demanded the government to allow all qualified youths to appear in the exams.

