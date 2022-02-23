Z-plus security for convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim amid threat to life

Gurugram, February 22
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been provided Z-plus security following reports of threat to his life from “pro-Khalistan” activists. He is on a 21-day furlough from Rohtak’s Sunaria jail where he has been serving a sentence. He will be getting 10 NSG security personnel for mobile security and two (plus eight) for residence security.
“In case the prisoner is released on parole, Z-plus security may be provided as per existing rules as he faces a high-level threat from Sikh extremists,” a communication to the Rohtak Range Commissioner read. There are inputs regarding threat to Gurmeet Ram Rahim from pro-Khalistan activists, it read. —
