Z-plus security for Khattar

Chandigarh, March 21

The Haryana Government has decided to continue Z-plus security cover for ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar after his threat assessment. Earlier as the CM, he was having Z+ security. “He was CM for more than nine years. After a fresh threat assessment, we have decided to continue with Z-plus security for him,” revealed a senior IPS officer. The Z-plus is the top security cover, followed by Z, Y-plus, Y and X in India.

Khattar had resigned as the Chief Minister on March 12 and as Karnal MLA on March 13.

#Manohar Lal Khattar