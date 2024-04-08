‘Zero stock’ on portal, but 4.6K MT minerals found at screening plant

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 7

Haryana Mines and Geology Information System (HMGIS), a portal of Haryana Government, is showing zero stock of mining minerals in the record of a screening plant of Yamunanagar district. But a joint team of the CM Flying Squad and Mines and Geology Department found 4,600 MT fresh illegal mining minerals on the premises of the screening plant.

According to the information available, a joint team of CM Flying Squad and Mines and Geology Department carried out a raid at a screening plant in Nizam Pur village falling under Sadhaura police station of the district on March 29.

The joint team seized several documents, including bills and gate passes from the office of the screening plant. Besides, the team found stock of fresh mining minerals at the screening plant.

Later, when the authorities of the Mining Department, Yamunanagar, checked the details related to the sale and purchase of mining minerals of the screening plant on HMGIS portal of Haryana Government, the portal showed zero stock of mining minerals in the record.

“When the portal is showing zero stock of mining minerals, it means the stock of 4,600 MT minerals available on the premises of the screening plant is illegal,” said Rohit Rana, inspector of Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar.

On the complaint of Rohit Rana, a case was registered against several persons including the owners of the screening plant under Sections 379, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC and 21 (1) Mining Act at Sadhaura police station on April 5.

